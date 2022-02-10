Trio In Court For Illegal Entry

Three Harare residents yesterday appeared before Harare Magistrates Yeukai Nzuda facing three counts of unlawful entry into private premises and stealing goods worth ZWL$512 406.00.

The state opposed bail pending trial arguing that there is overwhelming evidence the accused persons namely Beata Tsonziwa (42), Tanaka Chizvodo(35) and Batsirai Chinzvodo (32).

It is the state’s case that on August 3, 2021 at Lynndale Gardens Gilchrist Marlborough, the accused persons unlawfully entered into one of the complainant’s premises and stole an HP 255 laptop and IPAD PRO all valued at ZWL$304 750,00.

The court further heard that on January 19, 2022 at house number 3, Cheryl Road Ryan Avondale Harare, the accused persons broke into the second complainant’s premises and took property worth ZWL$123 375, 00 which included HP Probook 450 g7 and four 20 litre-petrol coupons.

The court further heard that on the third count which occurred on January 24 of 2022 in Road Jeles Court Flat 12 Avondale, Harare, the three broke into the complainant’s house and took Lenovo Laptop and Think Pad valued at ZWL$84 000-00.

The accused persons were apprehended after police officers from the Criminal Investigations Department investigated the matter after several reports were made.

Due to the accused persons action a total of ZWL$512 406 was lost and nothing was recovered.

Ruvimbo Matyatya represented the state.