Unlock Your Zimbabwean Property Dreams: Join Us at the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase 2024!

Seeff Zimbabwe, is proud to announce the Zimbabwe Diaspora Property Showcase, the premier property event for Zimbabweans living in the UK and the first of its kind. This unique event is scheduled to take place on July 13, 2024, from 10AM to 5PM at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel. The Event is being planned and organised by Zim Inspired Ltd on behalf of Seeff Zimbabwe.

A Meeting of Minds and Opportunities

The Zim Diaspora Property Showcase aims to connect property businesses from Zimbabwe with the Zimbabwean community in the UK, addressing the challenges diaspora face in managing and investing in property from afar. With horror stories of lost investments due to untrustworthy agencies and family members, this event seeks to offer reliable solutions and encourage investment back into Zimbabwe through real estate.

Engage, Learn, and Network

Attendees will have the chance to engage with over 40 exhibitors, including top developers, financial institutions, conveyancers, suppliers, property consultants and a lot more real estate stakeholders. The event will feature discussion panels, presentations by property experts and networking opportunities, all designed to empower Zimbabweans in the UK to invest securely in their homeland.

Supported by Leading Names:

Powered by Seeff Zimbabwe who are a prominent, well established estate agency brand in Zimbabwe and the SADC region. Patience Patongamwoyo who is the Managing Director and Licensee for the company said,

“We are really excited about this property showcase and the opportunity to bring the whole real estate industry to the UK market as a show of faith, something we believe will strengthen and bridge the gap between the Zimbabwean diaspora, a huge and developing market for us and the property industry in Zimbabwe. We are grateful to the other companies within the industry that have chosen to partner on this journey. It is certainly a win-win situation for all parties involved.”

The showcase has garnered support from industry giants who will soon be announced alongside the programme of the day in the coming days. This collaborative effort within the industry highlights the commitment to fostering economic growth in Zimbabwe through diaspora investment.

Free Entry for All:

In line with the spirit of community and support, entry to the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase is free, thanks to sponsorship by Seeff Zimbabwe. Guests are encouraged to register in advance and are welcome to bring friends and family to explore the wealth of opportunities and insights available.

Contact Details

For further information and inquiries regarding the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with the organizers at Zim Inspired Ltd.

