USAID Provides Food Aid Grant to 25 000 People in Bikita

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded a $3 million grant to CARE Zimbabwe to support over 25,000 people affected by the severe drought in Masvingo province.

The El Niño-induced drought has left 2.7 million people in Zimbabwe in urgent need of food assistance, according to the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment 2023 Report.

The crisis is expected to result in widespread livelihood loss, water scarcity, and disruption of social protection services.

The grant will fund the Tayambuka Project, which aims to strengthen the resilience of communities in ten wards of Bikita district. The project will take a multifaceted approach to address the challenges posed by the drought, including food insecurity, malnutrition, and water scarcity.

“The project takes a multifaceted approach to tackle these challenges. It combines in-kind food assistance with the implementation of Food for Assets (FFA) programs. FFA focuses on strengthening community physical and natural assets to enhance resilience and reduce vulnerabilities to future shocks and stresses. Tayambuka will address the gaps in food consumption in 5,000 vulnerable households, each with an average of five members,” said CARE Zimbabwe Country Director Patrick Sikana

The project will focus on providing food assistance, improving access to clean water, and supporting malnutrition treatment for children under five years old, who are particularly vulnerable to the effects of the drought.

An estimated 26.4% of children in this age group are facing malnutrition and stunted growth. CARE Zimbabwe will implement the project, which is expected to run from June to November.

The organization has a long history of working in Zimbabwe and has been responding to the drought crisis since its onset.

Each household will receive six months’ worth of in-kind food assistance comprising 50 kilograms of sorghum cereal, 10 kilograms of Pinto Beans, and 3.75 kilograms of vegetable oil and the quantity is specifically designed to meet 75 percent of the average daily calorie requirement of 2,100 calories for each household member.

Concurrently, CARE will also conduct FFA initiatives. CARE Zimbabwe’s investment in adaptation and strengthening of community resilience is also helping to protect livelihood gains and combat climate change.

