Value Creation Challenge Opens Applications for Third Edition

Applications for this year’s edition of the Value Creation Challenge third edition are now open to aspiring entrepreneurs who are looking for an exciting opportunity to take their business to the next level.

The program which is aimed to provide professional business development and learning opportunities, connections and financial support to entrepreneurs and youth is a brainchild of Eight2Five Innovation Hub, powered by Old Mutual in partnership with the British Council, EFT and the British Embassy.

Through this six-month program, applicants will have their ideas mentored and receive expert advice from reputable business leaders, making it an ideal breeding ground for potential startups.

Moreover, successful applicants will gain access to a comprehensive suite of resources including industry insights, educational content and investment capital. Keep reading for all the information you need about the Value Creation Challenge 3.



Eligibility and program pillars

If you’re an aspiring Zimbabwean entrepreneur on the lookout for the right accelerator program to help your business reach new heights, let us tell you more about the Value Creation Challenge accelerator program for entrepreneurs! In this 2023 iteration, VCC is open exclusively to Zimbabwean entrepreneurs and innovators with businesses that are not older than 5 years old.

The program focuses on four main pillars, so make sure your business falls under any one of the following pillars: Fintech, Emerging Technology (including artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, blockchain, big data, cybersecurity, robotics, and virtual reality), Sustainability (climate change), and Creative Industries (fashion, music or literature).

Additionally, if you’ve chosen to participate in this unique program, you must remain available for at least 4 days out of every month during the period of May through August 2023.

The Benefits of participating in the Program

Joining the Value Creation Challenge accelerator program has a lot of benefits! To start off, you’ll get professional business development services in the form of Marketing, Accounting, Human Resources, Investment, Intellectual Property, Legal and Governance. This means that you won’t have to worry about managing every little detail yourself – instead, you can focus on building your dream business.

The program is also offering a pot of 30,000 USD in seed funding as well as mentoring and business acceleration strategies. Also, with access to networks and potential investors – you’re sure to get the most out of this program! Successful applicants will also get access to a workspace at Eight2Five Innovation Hub.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

