VIDEO: Chinamasa Says Chamisa Provoked Masvingo Residents

Zanu PF Acting Commissar Patrick Chinamasa has claimed that MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa was forcing himself on the Masvingo people who were not interested in listening to his party’s views.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare early this week, Chinamasa blamed Chamisa, who is currently holding community interface meetings across the country to rally support for the 2023 elections of causing the problem that resulted in violence where one of his cars was badly damaged.

Chinamasa further accused some non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of receiving funds from the West to destabilize the government and that his party will soon issue a directive for supporters to avoid them.

Watch the video below for more details:

You can listen to the audion on Sound Cloud by clicking the link below: