Warriors Technical Team Announces AFCON Provisional Squad

The Warriors technical team has announced a 30 member provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals to be held in Cameroon next month.

In a statement, ZIFA communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said the team will start training on Wednesday with the tournament set to kick off on January 9, 2022.

“The Warriors technical team has named 30 players in the provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals. The team will begin training on 23 December 2021 in Harare. The tournament will be played from 9 January to 6 February 2022 in Cameroon. The final 23 players will be selected on 31 December,” said Gwesela

Making a return to the Warriors squad is Tanzania based striker Prince Dube who was nursing a long-term injury and has since returned to action and featured in Azam’s last three games, scoring two goals on the way.

There is no slot for Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat who announced his retirement from international football soon after the end of the World Cup qualifying campaign in November.

Zimbabwe have been drawn against Senegal, Guinea and Malawi in Group B and will kick start their campaign against Senegal at Stade de Kouekong, Bafoussam on January 10.

SQUAD GOALKEEPERS: Petros Mhari (FC Platinum) Martin Mapisa (FC Zamora) Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars) Taimon Mvula (Dynamos)

DEFENDERS: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders) Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi) Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana) Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth) Tapiwa Sibanda (Cranborne) Godknows Murwira, Frank Makarati (Dynamos) Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy) Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo) Bruce Kangwa (Azam) Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United)

MIDFIELDERS: Temptation Chiwunga (JDR Stars) Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum) Bill Antonio (Dynamos) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United) Never Tigere (Azam) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Shepherd Mhlanga (Chicken Inn) Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars) Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum)

STRIKERS Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town) Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows) Prince Dube (Azam) David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai) Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais)