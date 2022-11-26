West Property Scoops Big At Mega fest Holding Top 20 Business Awards

WEST Property sccoped a big award at Megafest Holdings Top 20 Business awards on Thursday night in Harare.

The company was voted number 5 out of 20 in the country as its chief executive officer and multi-award winner Ken Sharpe was awarded in the top 20 outstanding men in business for the northern region.

Tatiana Ellis, the company’s chief operating officer won the female executive of the year award.

After scooping big awards Tatiana Ellis said she dedicate all the awards to God, workmates, and family.

“This is a huge affirmation of the work we are doing. This could never have happened without the grace of God, and support from our work team, husband, and family,” she said.

“I challenge all women to work hard and help rebuild our country,” she said.

