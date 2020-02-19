Wilkins Hospital On Lock Down: Corona Virus Suspected Case In Zim

Epidemiology and Disease Control (Ministry of Health and Child Care) Director Dr Portia Manangazira has confirmed the first suspected case of corona virus in Zimbabwe.
Speaking to a local publication Manangazira indicated that the case is of a 27-year-old woman who is being held in quarantine at Wilkins Hospital.
Meanwhile, Head of City Health Department, Prosper Chonzi, said Wilkins Hospital has transferred its patients to Beatrice Infectious Disease Hospital in order to pave way for corona virus patients.