WorldRemit Partners ZimAchievers As Nominees Announced

Global remittance giant WorldRemit has been confirmed as Plantimun partner for the forthcoming Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK Edition set for 22 April in London.

The renewal of pleasantries between the two organisations marks a continuation of WorldRemit’s work in supporting community initiatives and empowerment.

“We are delighted to partner with WorldRemit again on this incredible journey of celebrating high excellence in our communities worldwide,” said ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza.

“Our visions are aligned as we both aim to empower through amplifying success stories and creating platforms that encourage international collaboration and uplifting the hopes of our people.”

Zimachievers will be celebrating their 12th anniversary in the UK which is their flagship edition.

Founded in 2010 to honour, recognise and celebrate Zimbabwean changemakers around the world, the movement has grown to create a network across all the continents.

Achievers from fields of academia, sport, media, arts & entertainment, business as well as science and innovation will be awarded for positive impact.

Over the years Worldremit has partnered with ZAA in spearheading convenience in financial transactions and activating innovative ideas in communities, supporting youths and related philanthropic activities.

The awards and Independence dinner gala will be held on Saturday 22nd April at The Leonardo City Hotel in London.