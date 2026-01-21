Govt Taps Starlink to Connect Schools in Bold Digital Push

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Government of Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services has handed over 8 000 Starlink connectivity kits to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) in an effort to improve internet access in schools particularly remote areas by using satellite based technology to support digital learning and advance the country’ vision 2030 agenda.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera said the initiative marked a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation drive.

“This handover is not merely a ceremonial exchange of equipment but a strategic intervention aimed at building an inclusive, digitally empowered education system that leaves no learner behind,” said Mavetera.

She said the Starlink kits were intended to address long- standing connectivity challenges that have limited access to digital learning in many schools.

“For too long, geography has determined opportunity. Schools without fibre infrastructure or mobile network coverage have remained isolated from the global knowledge economy. Through satellite-based connectivity, that barrier is now being decisively dismantled,” she said.

Mavetera explained that the kits will allow schools to access digital learning platforms, virtual classrooms, digital libraries and teacher training resources in real time.

“In practical terms, they will collapse distance and bring the world into the classroom, whether that classroom is in metropolitan Harare or in the most remote district of our nation,” she said.

She also highlighted the need for accountability and measureable impact. Noting that government will monitor how the connectivity improves learner outcomes, digital literacy and teaching effectiveness.

“We must be able to answer critical questions whether learners using these platforms productively and whether connectivity is translating into measurable academic improvement?” said the Minister.

She commended the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for its collaboration and expressed confidence that the partnership would expand beyond connectivity to include capacity building and innovation in the education sector.

“May this programme serve as a model of inter-ministerial cooperation, and may it accelerate our collective mission to build a modern, inclusive and digitally empowered Zimbabwe, “she said.