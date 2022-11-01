ZACC Names New Spokesperson To Replace Makamure

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has announced the appointment of Thandiwe Mlobane as the spokesperson of the anti-graft body replacing John Makamire who is being investigated for a litany of allegations.

In a statement, ZACC said Mlobane’s appointment as spokesperson is with immediate effect.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) hereby announces the appointment of Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane as the Spokesperson with immediate effect,” ZACC said.

Early last month, President Emmerson Mnangagwa named a tribunal to look into the removal from office of Makamure who is is facing a slew of corruption related allegations.

Makamure is accused of failing to disclose his interest as the founder and trustee of the Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST) whose objectives, Mnangagwa said were allegedly inconsistent with the functions of ZACC and government.

Mnangagwa also directed the tribunal to investigate whether or not Makamure failed to disclose his involvement in political activities against the dictates of duties and functions as Commissioner of ZACC.

Makamure is also being investigated for allegedly directing one Lee Sung to fund his political campaigns in Gokwe in return for his protection.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

