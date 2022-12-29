ZC Confirms Schedule For Test Series Against West Indies

Zimbabwe will host the West Indies for two Test matches in February next year.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has confirmed the series will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The first Test is scheduled for 4-8 February, with the second match pencilled in for 12-16 February.

Before the series gets underway, the West Indies will face a local side in a four-day warm-up match set for 28-31 January at Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Zimbabwe’s last Test match was way back in July 2021 against Bangladesh in Harare and, according ZC Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza, they will be eager to make the most of the upcoming series.

“We are pleased to confirm the West Indies will be visiting us for two Test matches that will be played in Bulawayo,” Masakadza said.

“Although it’s been a while since we last played Test cricket, our boys will be hungry and ready for some red-ball action and I believe an exciting series against one of the game’s top sides is on the cards.”

The last Test match between Zimbabwe and the West Indies – played at Queens Sports Club in October 2017 – ended in a draw, although the Caribbean side clinched the two-match series having won the first game by 117 runs.

ZIMBABWE VERSUS WEST INDIES TEST SERIES 2023:

MATCH DATES VENUE START Warm-Up 28-31 January Bulawayo Athletic Club 10.00am (CAT) 1st Test 4-8 February Queens Sports Club 10.00am (CAT) 2nd Test 12-16 February Queens Sports Club 10.00am (CAT)

