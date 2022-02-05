ZC Launches New App To Bring Cricket Right Into Fans’ Palms

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is delighted to announce the launch of its new mobile app that is set to revolutionise fan engagement with domestic cricket across the country.

Known simply as Zimbabwe Cricket, the app has been developed in partnership with ZC’s new official scoring partner, the India-based CricHeroes.

Through the app, which is free to download and available across both iOS and Android devices, fans will have access to ball-by-ball coverage of ZC’s major domestic competitions and stay up to speed with results and statistics from leagues across the country.

The app also includes interactive functionality such as quizzes and polls.

For game administrators, the platform provides easier competition management and participant scheduling.

“We are delighted to unveil the Zimbabwe Cricket app which brings our domestic game right into your palm, giving you access to live scores, results, fixtures and statistics from all our competitions and leagues,” ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said.

“This app, which has been developed to bring fans closer to their favourite teams and players, further demonstrates ZC’s commitment to innovation and the growth of the game.

“It’s free to download and we hope as many fans, club members, players and administrators will enjoy this new digital experience.”