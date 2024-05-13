fbpx
Monday, May 13, 2024
logo
mobile-logo
HomeNewsZim and Zambia Triumph in Men’s IHF Trophy Zone 6 Africa
News
0 Comments

Zim and Zambia Triumph in Men’s IHF Trophy Zone 6 Africa

Zimbabwe and Zambia’s junior hockey teams emerged victorious in the recently concluded Men’s IHF Trophy Zone 6 Africa.

The tournament, which ran from May 6 to 11, 2024, saw both teams secure their spots in the IHF Trophy Continental Phase Africa later this year.

The semi-finals were a fiercely contested affair. Zimbabwe’s youth team, trailing Mozambique 15:17 at half-time, staged a remarkable comeback to win 41:34. Zambia, on the other hand, had a smoother path to the finals, overpowering South Africa with a decisive 36:10 victory.

In the youth category’s gold-medal match, Zambia showcased their prowess, defeating the host nation, Zimbabwe, with a score of 37:27.

Standout performances by Benjamin Daka and Rick Banda, who scored 13 and nine goals respectively, led Zambia to triumph. Mozambique claimed the bronze medal with a convincing 52:25 win over South Africa, while Malawi secured fifth place by defeating Lesotho 50:25.

The junior category mirrored the intensity of the youth competition. Zambia and Zimbabwe once again faced off in the finals. Zambia overcame Mozambique 23:15, and Zimbabwe dominated Lesotho 39:12 in the semi-finals.

However, Zimbabwe turned the tables in the final match, with Thomas Shawn’s impressive 12-goal contribution leading to a 35:31 victory over Zambia.

Mozambique continued their consistent performance by finishing third, defeating Lesotho 52:15. Malawi rounded out the top five with a 42:25 win against South Africa.

Share this article

Tags

Written by

Multi-award winning journalist/photojournalist with keen interests in politics, youth, child rights, women and development issues. Follow Lovejoy On Twitter @L_JayMut

No comments

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News
News
Feature, Mental Health, News
News
News
News

You cannot copy content of this page