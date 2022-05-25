Zimbabwe Confirm Revised Afghanistan Series Schedule

Zimbabwe’s limited-overs series at home to Afghanistan has been brought forward to start a week earlier, while the two sides will now only meet in three instead of five Twenty20 international (T20I) matches as originally scheduled.

These changes were agreed by Zimbabwe Cricket and the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

According to the new itinerary, the tour will begin with three one-day international (ODI) matches scheduled for 4, 6 and 9 June 2022 at Harare Sports Club – play is set to start at 0915 hours local time.

The ODI series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for qualification for the 2023 edition of the 50-over ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be staged in India.

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will then lock horns in three T20I matches scheduled for 11, 12 and 14 June, also at Harare Sports Club, with the games set to start at 1300 hours local time.

The T20Is will serve as part of Zimbabwe’s final preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, which is one of two global tournaments that together form the final stage of the qualification process for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be staged in Australia.

Zimbabwe will host the eight-team qualifying tournament in July.

ZIMBABWE VERSUS AFGHANISTAN MATCH SCHEDULE

MATCH DATE VENUE START First ODI 4 June 2022 Harare Sports Club 0915 hours Second ODI 6 June 2022 Harare Sports Club 0915 hours Third ODI 9 June 2022 Harare Sports Club 0915 hours First T20I 11 June 2022 Harare Sports Club 1300 hours Second T20I 12 June 2022 Harare Sports Club 1300 hours Third T20I 14 June 2022 Harare Sports Club 1300 hours