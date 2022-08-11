Zimbabwe Name Squad For ODI Series Against India

Zimbabwe have named 17 players for the Kajaria Cup India Tour of Zimbabwe ODI Series 2022.

The series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will see Zimbabwe and India meeting in three one-day international matches scheduled for 18, 20 and 22 August at Harare Sports Club.

Regis Chakabva will lead the home side in the absence of regular captain Craig Ervine who is still nursing a left hamstring tear.

Zimbabwe will also be without Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza who are recuperating from thigh muscle tear, collarbone fracture and shoulder tendon injuries respectively.

The first ODI between Zimbabwe and India will be played at Harare Sports Club next Thursday, before the two sides lock horns again on Saturday.

The third and final game is scheduled for the following Monday at the same venue.

All matches will start at 9.15 AM Harare time.

ZIMBABWE ODI SQUAD VERSUS INDIA:

Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis (captain), Chivanga Tanaka, Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masara John, Munyonga Tony, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Tiripano Donald

KAJARIA CUP INDIA TOUR OF ZIMBABWE ODI SERIES 2022:

DATE MATCH VENUE START Thursday, 18 August 2022 1st ODI Harare Sports Club 9:15 AM Saturday, 20 August 2022 2nd ODI Harare Sports Club 9:15 AM Monday, 22 August 2022 3rd ODI Harare Sports Club 9:15 AM

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

