Zimbabwe, Once Again, Ranks Lowly on Corruption Index 

Zimbabwe has been ranked number 157 out of 180 countries on the 2022 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (CPI) making it one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

On the scale, the global average remains unchanged for over a decade at just 43.

More than two-thirds of countries score below 50, while 26 countries have fallen to their lowest scores yet. Despite concerted efforts and hard-won gains by some, 155 countries have made no significant progress or declined.

Zimbabwe scored 23 out of 100, making it one of the least transparent and more corrupt nations.

Transparency International Zimbabwe Executive Director Tafadzwa Chikumbu called on the government to address corruption holistically and address threats that corruption poses to peace and security.

“Anti-Corruption agencies including Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, National Prosecuting Authority and the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and other oversight institutions must have sufficient resources and independence to perform their duties.

“The government of Zimbabwe should strengthen institutional controls to manage the risk of corruption in defence and security,” he said.`

CPI is a global barometer used to measure perceived levels of public sector corruption among 180 world territories.

It captures things such as bribery, diversion of public funds, use of public office for private gain, nepotism in the civil service and state capture among some of the manifestations of corruption in a given country.