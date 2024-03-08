ZIMCHE Red Flags International Institute of Philanthropy Honorary Degrees

The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) has warned stakeholders in higher education and members of the public about the International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP) saying the institute is not authorised to confer degrees in the country.

Recently, the institute awarded several individuals including businessman Dilesh Nguwaya and musician Mudiwa Hood, with Honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters (DHL).

In a statement, ZIMCHE said the conferment of the degrees undermines the integrity of the entire higher education system in Zimbabwe.

“It has come to our attention that the International Institute of Philanthropy is awarding several honourary degrees in violation of section 75(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013 as read with section 10(1) of the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education Act (Chapter 25:27), which laws prohibit institutions not registered and accredited by the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education to offer degrees.

“The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education wishes to unequivocally inform all stakeholders in higher education and members of the public that, the International Institute of Philanthropy is not authorised to award degrees in Zimbabwe as it is not a registered higher education institution.

“Therefore, the awarding of degrees by the International Institute of Philanthropy is not only a violation of the laws of Zimbabwe, but also undermines the integrity of the entire higher education system in Zimbabwe. We take the integrity of the higher education system in Zimbabwe very seriously, and will not tolerate any attempts to undermine it,” read the statement

ZIMCHE has called for the International Institute of Philanthropy to cease all activities that violate Zimbabwean law and to publicly withdraw all awarded degrees.

“Accordingly, the degrees awarded by the International Institute of Philanthropy are not recognised in Zimbabwe. Members of the public are advised against using titles awarded by unregistered institutions such as the International Institute of Philanthropy.

“The International Institute of Philanthropy should forthwith cease all activities that violate the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013, the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education Act (Chapter 25:27), the Manpower Planning and Development Act [Chapter 28:02] and the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) and any other laws that regulate the education standards especially, the awarding of degrees; and Publicly withdraw all awarded degrees and inform all recipients accordingly,” wrote the Council

Kambucha Beverages Director Eric Francis Niyonsaba also received the Honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

