Adam Molai Foundation holds first Health and Wellness Outreach in 2023

Marondera, Zimbabwe – The Adam Molai Foundation held the first of its Health and Wellness outreach event in 2023 from the 17th to the 18th of January. The two-day event was in Marondera where 195 people consulted doctors from Mahusekwa District Hospital in Wedza. Members of the community also received health and wellness advice from various practitioners.

The Foundation, which is dedicated to uplifting communities, is keen to promote better health and wellness for the less privileged members of the local community. This event is the second by the organisation having been launched last September when 250 people were attended to.

Speaking at the event, the executive director of the Adam Molai Foundation, Nomagugu Nyaundi, said that they were very excited to bring Health and Wellness outreach to Marondera once again.

“We believe that as a philanthropic organisation, we must do more to compliment government’s thrust to provide accessible and affordable health as well as vital health information to everyone, especially particularly the underprivileged. This outreach is an important step in creating a healthy and fit community,” she said.

Apart from medical consultations, participants listened to presentations and held discussions about critical health topics on the prevention of conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer screening and drug abuse. Advice on maintaining balanced nutrition, and general health and wellbeing was shared to the appreciative members of the Marondera community.

Mrs Nyaundi said the foundation is committed to holding similar quarterly outreach events in 2023 and is indebted to partners who made the event possible.

“We appreciate the support of our partners who have made this and our first outreach last September, a success. The Ministry of Health and Child Care has designated doctors and nurses from Mahusekwa District Hospital to assist us. Also worth mentioning is the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Nyaradzo – Friends of the Environment, Sanitary Aid Zimbabwe, Proton Bakery and, of course, the Seventh Day Adventist church,” she said.

The members of the community of all ages who thronged the two-day event at Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church facilities in Cherutombo suburb and Marondera East. Attendance was open to people of all ages and consultations were free of charge.

The Adam Molai Foundation was founded in 2016 and is committed to supporting disadvantaged communities in Zimbabwe, with a focus on providing sustainable solutions that improve livelihoods. The foundation runs a number of sustainable projects that include a soap making and sewing factories and nutrition gardens. These projects have absorbed former beneficiaries of their programmes for the underprivileged. They also sponsor a number students in a university scholarship scheme.

Medical personnel from Mahusekwa District Hospital attend to members of the Marondera community