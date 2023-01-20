fbpx
Friday, January 20, 2023
Mbuya Stella Chiweshe Knew Her Days Were Up

The family of the late Mbira music legend, Mbuya Stella Chiweshe, who was earlier today reported dead, has said the music sensation knew her days were up.

Chiweshe died in Harare’s Kuwadzana suburb at the age of  77.

Speaking to state media, her relative, Rector Kandemiviri said the musician has not been feeling well lately.

“She wasn’t feeling much well of late, coupled with age. The last time she came kumusha she was saying her days were almost up and as such, she needed to settle back home,” said Kandemiviri.

More to follow…

