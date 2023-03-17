Afrirent Fleet Management Joins The Southern African Vehicle Rental And Leasing Association (SAVRALA)

Companies grow through partnering with stakeholders for a common goal – to provide the best service for customers. An alliance between the Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (SAVRALA) and Afrirent Fleet Management was established to give assurance to Afrirent fleet management’s customers that they adhere to industry standards and offer a strong customer value proposition.

SAVRALA is the trade body for fleet companies. It promotes effective engagement between industry stakeholders and leverages synergies to enhance sustainability for the car rental and leasing industries; providing a platform for best practice and business ethics. Membership is not automatic, it is strict and being part of this body shows how Afrirent Fleet Management is committed to provide the best in Southern Africa.

“Joining SAVRALA gives Afrirent the credibility of belonging to a professional trade body, a voice in our powerful lobbying activity and access to a business and legal support service tailored for the vehicle rental and leasing industry” said Afrirent C.E Senzo Tsabedze.

