Agilitee Leads Green Revolution in Africa’s Education Sector

Agilitee Limited, Africa’s pioneer of electric vehicle manufacturer, is spearheading the transition to sustainability in the education industry. In a significant development, Agilitee recently entered into a collaboration with one of South Africa’s largest universities to establish specialized short-term courses. Under this agreement, Agilitee will provide practical training at its state-of-the-art facilities in collaboration with Chinese partners, while the universities will offer theoretical education and accreditation.

This strategic partnership is part of Agilitee’s broader vision to join forces with five universities and five colleges in each African country. By equipping students not only with knowledge but also with practical skills, Agilitee aims to empower them to secure employment easily and even venture into entrepreneurship.

Dr. Mandla Lamba, the visionary founder and CEO of Agilitee, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative. He emphasized the company’s commitment to shaping a new Africa where individuals can pursue their dreams and achieve success. Dr. Lamba stated, “We are dedicated to empowering the next generation with innovation and creativity, and we are immensely grateful for the opportunity to fulfill this role.”

Agilitee is actively engaged in discussions with universities in Kenya and Nigeria, with further updates expected soon, as the company expands its footprint across the continent.