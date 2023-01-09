Airforce Boss Dies In Road Accident

Air Commodore Pio Maketo died on the spot in a road accident when Inter Africa bus collided with a Toyota Hilux at the 117 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Maketo was one of the two victims pronounced dead at the scene which left 13 others injured when a Yutong bus collided with the Toyota Hilux.

The Inter Africa bus which had 17 passengers on board was travelling towards Harare while the Toyota Hilux was travelling in the opposite direction. The bodies of the victims were taken to Chegutu District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

