Murewa Violence An Insult To Liberation Struggle Values: Prof Moyo

Self-exiled and former Zanu PF politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo says the latest acts of violence perpetrated on suspected elderly opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters in Murewa is an insult to the values of the liberation struggle.

A video in which suspected Zanu PF youths are harassing and beating the suspected CCC supporters has gone viral raising fears of a violent election ahead of this year’s harmonised elections, Zanu PF Mashonaland East province has since distanced itself from the violence.

Posting on Twitter, Professor Moyo said violence deserves exemplary disapproval and retribution.

“This is exactly the sort of thing that should have been consigned into the dust bin of an ugly past ages ago; it’s not just criminal but it’s plain barbaric, and is an affront to the values of Zimbabwe’s heroic liberation struggle enshrined in the Constitution.

“The fact that this barbaric crime was perpetrated on elderly citizens by politically corrupt juveniles makes the bad situation worse; hence, it deserves exemplary censure and punishment. This delinquency is not only unlawful; it is also unAfrican and disgraceful in the extreme!” Prof. Moyo said

He added “Let the chips lie where they fall with full deterrent legal consequences!”

Another former Zanu PF politburo member Patrick Zhuwao described the latest wave of violence as “despicable, barbaric and totally unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, local Civic Society Organisations (CSOs) under the banner of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition have expressed concern over the harassment and subsequent assault of the senior citizens.

“This kind of violence has no place in a democratic society and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. We call on @PoliceZimbabwe to immediately investigate this incident and bring those responsible to justice

“It is imperative that the rule of law is upheld and that all political parties and their supporters are able to exercise their democratic rights without fear of intimidation or violence. We also call on all political parties to refrain from using violence as a means of resolving differences or furthering their political agendas. The people of Zimbabwe deserve a peaceful and fair political process,” said the Coalition

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

