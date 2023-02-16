All Set For Thrilling Domestic T20 Tournament

All is set for a week of thrilling cricket as Zimbabwe’s provincial sides tussle it out in the 2022/23 Domestic Twenty20 Competition that gets underway on Monday, with a total of 17 matches to be played at two venues in Harare.

The national academy side Lions – the current NPL T20 Blast champions – will join the tournament as the sixth team.

Eagles will begin the defence of their title when they face Tuskers in the first match of the competition at Harare Sports Club on Monday morning, starting at 9.30 am.

At the same time, Mountaineers will be entertaining Lions across town at Old Hararians Sports Club.

A 1.30 pm clash pitting Rhinos against Southern Rocks at Harare Sports Club will then complete Monday’s action.

On Tuesday, Mountaineers will take on Eagles in the first game of the day at Harare Sports Club, with Old Hararians hosting the Lions-Rocks fixture first before Tuskers and Rhinos lock horns at the same venue in the afternoon.

The following day, Harare Sports Club will stage a double-header featuring Rhinos versus Mountaineers and Lions against Eagles, while Rocks and Tuskers will meet in the morning at Old Hararians.

The teams will rest on Thursday and then action continues on Friday, with the round-robin fixtures concluding on Saturday.

The Domestic T20 Competition will end on Sunday at Harare Sports Club, with the third-place playoff taking place first at 9.30 am, before the top two sides meet in the final scheduled to start at 1.30 pm.

2022/23 DOMESTIC T20 COMPETITION FIXTURES

DATE MATCH VENUE TIME 20 February 2023 Eagles v Tuskers Harare Sports Club 9.30 Rhinos v Rocks Harare Sports Club 1.30 Lions v Mountaineers Old Hararians 9.30 21 February 2023 Lions v Rocks Old Hararians 9.30 Tuskers v Rhinos Old Hararians 1.30 Mountaineers v Eagles Harare Sports Club 9.30 22 February 2023 Rhinos v Mountaineers Harare Sports Club 9.30 Lions v Eagles Harare Sports Club 1.30 Rocks v Tuskers Old Hararians 9.30 24 February 2023 Eagles v Rhinos Old Hararians 9.30 Rocks v Mountaineers Old Hararians 1.30 Lions v Tuskers Harare Sports Club 9.30 25 February 2023 Lions v Rhinos Harare Sports Club 9.30 Tuskers v Mountaineers Harare Sports Club 1.30 Rocks v Eagles Old Hararians 9.30 26 February 2023 Third-Place Playoff Harare Sports Club 9.30 FINAL Harare Sports Club 1.30

