All Set For Thrilling Domestic T20 Tournament

Thursday, February 16, 2023
Sports
All is set for a week of thrilling cricket as Zimbabwe’s provincial sides tussle it out in the 2022/23 Domestic Twenty20 Competition that gets underway on Monday, with a total of 17 matches to be played at two venues in Harare.

The national academy side Lions – the current NPL T20 Blast champions – will join the tournament as the sixth team.

Eagles will begin the defence of their title when they face Tuskers in the first match of the competition at Harare Sports Club on Monday morning, starting at 9.30 am.

At the same time, Mountaineers will be entertaining Lions across town at Old Hararians Sports Club.

A 1.30 pm clash pitting Rhinos against Southern Rocks at Harare Sports Club will then complete Monday’s action.

On Tuesday, Mountaineers will take on Eagles in the first game of the day at Harare Sports Club, with Old Hararians hosting the Lions-Rocks fixture first before Tuskers and Rhinos lock horns at the same venue in the afternoon.

The following day, Harare Sports Club will stage a double-header featuring Rhinos versus Mountaineers and Lions against Eagles, while Rocks and Tuskers will meet in the morning at Old Hararians.

The teams will rest on Thursday and then action continues on Friday, with the round-robin fixtures concluding on Saturday.

The Domestic T20 Competition will end on Sunday at Harare Sports Club, with the third-place playoff taking place first at 9.30 am, before the top two sides meet in the final scheduled to start at 1.30 pm.

2022/23 DOMESTIC T20 COMPETITION FIXTURES

DATEMATCHVENUETIME
20 February 2023Eagles v TuskersHarare Sports Club9.30
Rhinos v RocksHarare Sports Club1.30
Lions v MountaineersOld Hararians9.30
21 February 2023Lions v RocksOld Hararians9.30
Tuskers v RhinosOld Hararians1.30
Mountaineers v EaglesHarare Sports Club9.30
22 February 2023Rhinos v MountaineersHarare Sports Club9.30
Lions v EaglesHarare Sports Club1.30
Rocks v TuskersOld Hararians9.30
24 February 2023Eagles v RhinosOld Hararians9.30
Rocks v MountaineersOld Hararians1.30
Lions v TuskersHarare Sports Club9.30
25 February 2023Lions v RhinosHarare Sports Club9.30
Tuskers v MountaineersHarare Sports Club1.30
Rocks v EaglesOld Hararians9.30
26 February 2023Third-Place PlayoffHarare Sports Club9.30
FINALHarare Sports Club1.30
