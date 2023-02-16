Harare Speaks On Water Shortages

City of Harare has announced that production of water at its plants is still low, urging residents to use the precious liquid sparingly.

Harare has been hit by water shortages for weeks, a situation that has affected the city amid fears of outbreak of waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

In a statement, CoH said only two pumps are working at its Morton Jeffray plant in Norton.

“City of Harare would like to advise its ratepayers and other stakeholders that water production is still low, we are only pumping with two pumps at Morton Jaffray and one is pumping to the western suburbs while the other is pumping into town.

“We received six loads of granular from Beira yesterday while our local supplier Zimphos delivered one load of chemicals,” reads the statement.

Some Harare residents have expressed fear that the shortage of water especially during the rainy season could have serious consequences as the city is prone to disease outbreaks.

“The water crisis must be fixed and city council has to show action if we are to avoid the loss of lives, which so far are fortunately few, and the burden on our health resources or treating eminently avoidable diseases,” said Tapiwa Makoni a Vendor in the CBD.

City Council has however promised that the situation will improve soon with delivery of chemicals set to increase to three loads per day.

“We urge those receiving water to use available water sparingly until the situation normalizes,” further reads the statement.

