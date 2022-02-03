Amnesty International Releases Damning Report On Israel’s Apartheid Over Palestine

Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Zimbabwe, Tamer Almassri has praised Amnesty International’s Report on Israeli Crime of Apartheid Titled, “Israel’s Apartheid Against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and Crime Against Humanity” calling on the end to injustices being instigated by Israel.

In the report, Amnesty International castigated Israel and accused it of having created and maintained an institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination over the Palestinian people, which is enforced across the State of Palestine and in Israel, and in exile with regards to Palestinian refugees and their descendants, and controls virtually every aspect of Palestinian lives and routinely violates their human rights.

In concurring with the report, Ambassador Amassri said: “The apartheid state of Israel has created and maintains an institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination over Palestinians, which is enforced across Israel and the occupied holy land of Palestine through reinforcing discriminatory laws, policies and practices, and, when seen as a totality, controls virtually every aspect of Palestinians’ lives and routinely violates their human rights.”

He added that the report lays it bare that Israel is indeed an apartheid state without any doubt.

“The ball is now in the court of politicians and government leaders around the world to seize the moment and take the necessary measures to end Israel’s apartheid system, settler colonialism and occupation. Failing to act now allows this Apartheid state of Israel to continue to violate international law and it amounts to complicity in one of the most serious crimes against humanity,” he noted.

In the report, Amnesty International said Israel has used military rule and occupation as a key tool to establish its system of oppression and domination over the Palestinian people in the State of Palestine and in Israel, in order to advance Jewish hegemony.

The human rights watchdog further noted that the international community must Israel accountable for its crimes and for drastic changes to the “human rights crisis”.

It also called on Israel to dismantle its apartheid regime and offers numerous recommendations to States, international organizations, including the United Nations and the International Criminal Court.