Black Label Pool Finals On This Weekend

The annual Carling Black Label National Pool Finals are set to take place tomorrow, Saturday at the Reserve Bank Sports Club in Harare after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will mark the end of an eventful two months of competitive fixtures in the provincial qualifiers held in 24 centers nationwide.

The road to the national final kicked off on 11 June 2022.

“We have seen this Carling Black Label property growing in popularity as the sport resonates and is a passion point of many of our consumers. This year they have rallied behind the brand they love to drive an amazing participation rate which is 58% above the prior tournament,” said Delta Beverages, the organizers.

A total of 1,927 champions made up of 1,760 men and 167 women, competed in the regional games which were held in 24 outlets across ten different regions, and from there, 64 males and 32 females have qualified to play in the Carling Black Label National Pool Tournament finals.

The defending male champion Tendai “Inspector” Mubaiwa and the ladies defending champion, Simangele Flatta Moyo will be defending their titles as finalists battle it out for a pool table and ZW$700 000.00 each.

“The Carling Black Label Pool tournament has been running under the sponsorship of Delta Beverages for over 10 years in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Pool Association (ZIPA) and we seek to keep the property alive as it gives us opportunities to engage our consumes and reward all champions for their daily effort, the true essence of our beer Carling Black Label, Champions Deserve Champion Beer!”

