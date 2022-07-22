Fantan Breaks Silence On Family Abandonment

Popular music producer DJ Fantan, born Arnold Kamudyariwa has responded to reports that he has abandoned his wife and kids to be with his mistress.

Fantan has been making headlines this whole week after his wife Gamuchirai Nemukuyu engaged in a public spat with his mistress Vimbai Muponda over the latter’s utterances bragging about her union with the producer.

In an interview with a local publication, Nemukuyu said she was heartbroken to hear of these utterances considering her solo struggle she faces at home taking care of his kids.

However, in a lengthy post shared on social media, Fantan dismissed claims of this abandonment of his children revealing that though they are no longer together with his wife, he has always been available for the family’s needs.

Wrote Fantan;

Greetings to you all. It is with great sadness that I make this statement. I’m sure by now everyone has heard zvanga zvichinyorwa against me mubepa nhau. I have truly been dragged through the mud asi handidi kutaura zvakaipa pamusoro pa amai ve vana vangu.