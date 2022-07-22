fbpx
Friday, July 22, 2022
Entertainment
Fantan Breaks Silence On Family Abandonment

Popular music producer DJ Fantan, born Arnold Kamudyariwa has responded to reports that he has abandoned his wife and kids to be with his mistress.

Fantan has been making headlines this whole week after his wife Gamuchirai Nemukuyu engaged in a public spat with his mistress Vimbai Muponda over the latter’s utterances bragging about her union with the producer.

In an interview with a local publication, Nemukuyu said she was heartbroken to hear of these utterances considering her solo struggle she faces at home taking care of his kids.

However, in a lengthy post shared on social media, Fantan dismissed claims of this abandonment of his children revealing that though they are no longer together with his wife, he has always been available for the family’s needs.

Wrote Fantan;

Greetings to you all. It is with great sadness that I make this statement. I’m sure by now everyone has heard zvanga zvichinyorwa against me mubepa nhau. I have truly been dragged through the mud asi handidi kutaura zvakaipa pamusoro pa amai ve vana vangu.

Creche inopinda mwana wangu ane 3yrs inondipupurira kuti the child fees are fully paid and my child even has new school uniforms.
Ever since tarambana na ex wife I have been paying the rent, the landlord will be my witness.
I am broken because I do not have access to my children even though I send money for groceries💔.
When I read the newspaper reports I hear claims that are unheard-of. I am a victim of abuse because ever since I was dragged to the courts I have suffered a damage emotionally and on my personality. Ex wife yangu arikushandisa H metro to blackmail me and all I just wish for is we separate peacefully.
To the press (H metro) please i beg you to balance your stories because these stories you write affect my innocent children.
I have never subjected my wife to any form of abuse but i have been on the recieving end.
Its hard to believe kuti varume vano suffer abuse so for the sake of my children I will sit down with my ex wife and settle things in a mature way hopefully pasina press for the sake of my children.
