‘Broke’ Chapman Chickens Out of Presidential Race

Opposition Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) has announced the withdrawal of its presidential candidate, Robert Chapman from the upcoming 2023 Presidential elections race.

In a statement, Pishai Muchauraya, party Secretary General shed light on the key reasons behind Chapman’s move.

“After great discussion with the Democratic Union of Zimbabwe top leadership and its advisory, friends and colleagues, including the circulation of the Bulawayo province, the party and president reached the decision to withdraw the presidential candidate from the 2023 elections citing key reasons:

“The political financial constraints on the President and the party against the required Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Fee’s to contend the country. If a party were to contest all seats, it would cost $250,000 and that’s before the campaign. This has a chilling effect on democracy. The remaining time to voting day without addressing issues around the voter’s roll, polling agent training and costs, and campaign,” said Muchauraya.

The decision to withdraw the presidential candidate, Muchauraya said does not mean a complete withdrawal from the electoral process.

“Presidential elect Robert Chapman for the Democratic Union of Zimbabwe has withdrawn from the 2023 Zimbabwe Harmonized Elections, however, will support the House of Assembly and local council DUZ candidates nominated successfully on June 21., 2023. Congratulations to our nominated 6 Member of Parliament and many local council candidates.

“The party is focused on building for the future and its best at this time to focus our resources on these local and constituency campaigns. The Democratic Union of Zimbabwe and President Robert Chapman look at 2023 as a tough yet valuable lesson to appreciate in the rebuilding, restructuring and key preparedness of 2028. We are proud of the tireless efforts by true comrades that brought the party from its vision to a reality, and we take this milestone in great stride to ensure our candidates success and deliver their commitments between 2023 and 2028,” he said.

Muchauraya claims the withdrawal came shortly after the DUZ’s presidential nomination papers were filed for Robert Chapman and ‘approved’ on June 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says 11 presidential candidates including incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa have registered to run for the upcoming election.

The other candidates are Joseph Makamba Busha, Nelson Chamisa, Trust Chikohora, Blessing Kasiyamhuru, Saviour Kasukuwere, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Harry Wilson, Wilbert Mubaiwa, Douglas Mwonzora and Gwinyai Muzorewa.

