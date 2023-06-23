CCC Blames Zanu PF Over Double Candidates Gaffe

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has accused the ruling party, Zanu PF of forging signatures leading to the fielding of opposition double candidates in twenty constituencies ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Addressing journalists in Harare late yesterday, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere revealed that they had discovered double nominations and had taken the matter to the police and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

“Zanu PF failed to penetrate our systems and what did they do? They went and forged our signatures and created 20 odd double candidates that you see across the country for National Assembly and a number of them in wards across the country,” Mahere stated.

She said the party had filed objections under the Electoral Act against individuals whose names appear as CCC candidates but were not endorsed by the coalition.

“We have filed objections in terms of the Electoral Act to people whose names appear as our candidates and were not signed for by us. The second issue is (that) criminal reports have been made to the police in Masvingo and other constituencies because this is a fraud, it’s criminal,” Mahere said.

She added “In some cases, we have a candidate who says well my money was paid and papers filed but not by me, I don’t know who filed these, there is someone clearly behind that,”

Mahere said if the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission fails to adequately address the issue, they will explore other avenues.

Meanwhile, Mahere said the party had managed to field all the 210 candidates for the House of Assembly and had approximately fielded 1940 of the 1970 candidates for the local authorities.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

