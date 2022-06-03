Burna Boy Touches Down In Zimbabwe

Multi award-winning Nigerian superstar Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has landed in Zimbabwe ahead of his much-hyped concert at Belgravia Sports Club tonight.

In a video making rounds on social media, the ‘Gbona’ singer can be seen in a grey outfit, on arrival, gesturing to a shout out from a fan.

Contemporary musician Mukudzei “Jah Prayzah” Mukombe together with DJ Kydo will be the supporting acts while Kim Jayde will host the show.

As confirmed by the organizers, gates will open at 1700hrs and due to COVID-19 regulations, the show will end at 2200hrs

Tickets for the gig are pegged at US$30 for ‘early birds’ and US$40.

VIP tickets which are currently sold out were pegged at US$150 (phase one) and US$ 150 (VIP phase two).

The promoters are also charging US$3000 for VIP packages incorporating 6 people, and US$ 5000 for a booth set for 12 people.

The most expensive VIP package of this concert costs US$10 000 and this is a private corporate package that accommodates 24 people.

Recently, there was an uproar after the promoters announced these prices. Some Zimbabweans argued that the prices for the concert were too high and unjustified.

They accused foreign acts of milking Zimbabweans by charging premium prices and then pull dismal performances leaving fans unsatisfied.