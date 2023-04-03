Caledonia Declares Quarterly Dividend

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX)-listed resource group, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced a quarterly dividend of 14 US cents on each of the Company’s shares. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on April 28, 2023.

Mark Learmonth, the Chief Executive Officer of Caledonia, said that the quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share is an important part of the Company’s strategy and sets it apart from its peer group. He added that the total dividend paid for 2022 was 56 cents per share, which is a 12% increase from the previous year.

“The total dividend paid for 2022 was 56 cents per share, a 12% increase on the 50 cents per share in 2021. The quarterly dividend, which remains at 14 cents a share, continues to be an important part of the Company’s strategy and we believe sets us apart from our peer group.”

The dividend policy adopted by Caledonia in 2014 is part of its strategy to maximize shareholder value. The Board will consider future increases in the dividend as appropriate in line with its prudent approach to risk management.

The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows: the ex-dividend date for VFEX is April 12, 2023, and for AIM and NYSE it is April 13, 2023. The record date is April 14, 2023.

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

