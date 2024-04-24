CBZ Holdings Announces New Executive Appointments

Financial services giant CBZ Holdings has announced the appointment of Lawrence Nyazema and Luxon Zembe as Group Chief Executive Officer and Chairman respectively.

In a statement, CBZ Holdings Limited Group Chief Governance Officer , Rumbidzayi Jakanani said the appointments were effective April 19, 2024.

“The Board wishes to advise of the appointment of Mr. Lawrence Nyazema to the position of Group Chief Executive Officer of CBZ Holdings Limited (‘the Company’) with effect from 19 April 2024. He has been the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 1 December 2023,” said Jakanani

Before taking up the role of Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Nyazema served as the Managing Director of CBZ Bank Limited. He assumed this position on 1st January 2022, having initially joined the Bank as Executive Director – Wholesale Banking in January 2020.

Nyazema brings with him a wealth of experience, having spent 19 years with Barclays Bank (now First Capital Bank) in various capacities, including Commercial Director from April 2011 to December 2019 and Treasurer from July 2007 to March 2011. His career began at ZB Financial Holdings, where he held various positions from 1990 to 2000, starting as an Analyst and rising to Senior Treasury Dealer.

Nyazema holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from the Management College of Southern Africa, a Master of Science in Finance from the University of London, and Diplomas in Banking from the Institute of Bankers South Africa and Zimbabwe. He currently serves as the President of the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe.

In addition, Jakanani said Luxon Zembe had been serving as the Acting Chairman since 1st December 2023.

Zembe is a highly experienced business management consultant with over 30 years of experience consulting for reputable private, public, and non-governmental organizations locally and regionally.

His corporate journey includes executive experience in manufacturing, mining, financial, and commercial sectors of the economy. Zembe has also served on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Advisory Board and Monetary Policy Committees, as well as holding executive positions at Standard Chartered Bank.

Zembe holds an MBA degree from Henley International Business School and is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD) (UK), Fellow of the Institute of Directors, and Fellow of the Zimbabwe Institute of Management, among other qualifications.

His vast experience and leadership qualities make him well-positioned to provide strategic leadership to CBZ Holdings Limited.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

