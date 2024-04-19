Trade Fair Goes Green: Emphasizes Carbon Emission Reduction

As the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) gears up for its annual event, sustainability takes centre stage with several eco-friendly initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and promote greener transportation options.

ZITF will implement top-tier changes this year, including higher parking charges and exclusive shuttle services. These initiatives aim to discourage visitors from using their cars within the exhibition premises and to promote walking.

Dr. Thomas Utete Wushe, the Industry and Commerce Ministry’s permanent secretary, explained that the primary goals are to ease parking congestion and to significantly decrease the venue’s carbon emissions.

“By urging participants to use shuttle services from surrounding hotels, we address parking strains and reduce pollution. We are encouraging attendees to experience the exhibition on foot which will enhance their visit,” said Dr. Wushe.

Set to take place from April 23 to 27 at the ZITF Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo, the 2024 ZITF will captivate attendees under the new theme, “Innovation the Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade.”

Initially announced as focusing on entrepreneurship, the theme shift highlights a broader commitment to innovation as a vital growth component, in alignment with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030.

Busisa Moyo, ZITF board chairperson, underscored the importance of this new emphasis. “Zimbabwe’s vibrant innovation sector has blossomed thanks to our national initiatives, aligning with our aspirations toward equitable development and prosperity,” noted Moyo.

