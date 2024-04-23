Government Intensifies Efforts to Combat Drug and Substance Abuse

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere has outlined the government’s ongoing efforts to combat drug and substance abuse in the country.

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing in Harare, Tuesday, the Minister said since January 2024, the government has made significant strides in its fight against drug and substance abuse.

“About 6 148 people were arrested, 677 were suppliers and 5 471 were end-users. A total of 106 illegal drug and substance trading bases were identified, raided and destroyed in Harare, Shamva, Chinhoyi, Bindura, Bulawayo and Mutare.

“Fifty-one liquor outlets were charged for operating without the correct licenses and while 268 operators were also arrested for violating license conditions, 17 outlets had their licenses cancelled for violating operating conditions. A total of 311 countrywide inspections on medicine outlets were conducted and 62 lines of medicines were confiscated. Awareness campaigns on drug and substance abuse are being accelerated targeting adults, youths and children,” said Muswere

The government has also been proactive in conducting inspections on medicine outlets, with a total of 311 inspections conducted nationwide. During these inspections, 62 lines of medicines were confiscated.

Muswere said awareness campaigns on drug and substance abuse have been accelerated, targeting adults, youths, and children. The government aims to educate the public about the dangers of drug and substance abuse and to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Moreover, as part of its efforts to address the root causes of drug and substance abuse, the government has approved the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan 2024-2030.

“Cabinet has approved the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan 2024-2030 that outlines a comprehensive strategic approach to address the escalating threat of drug and substance abuse to public health, economic growth, national security, and social stability in Zimbabwe. The decentralization of the Drug and Narcotics Department will be expedited.

“Cabinet also approved the review and updating of fine structure of the organization and directed that suppliers must be prosecuted through the courts and not through spot fines. Establishment of outpatient Psycho Social Support Centers and parenting groups countrywide as well as the purchase of psychotropic medicines and food provisions for rehabilitation centers will be expedited,” he said

The Minister said government has approved the Principles for the enactment of the Zimbabwe Drug and Substance Agency Bill, 2024.

“The Nation is advised that the prevalence of drug and substance abuse has become a global issue and Zimbabwe has not been spared. Drug and Substance Abuse has become a threat to economic development, social harmony, health and wellbeing, public order and security.

“Cabinet has thus approved the principles for the enactment of the Zimbabwe Drug and Substance Agency Bill, 2024 that paves way for the establishment of an additional Security Service and specialized Drug and Substance Elimination Agency/National Drug Agency. The Agency will be responsible for the enforcement of laws that deal with drug and substance trafficking, use and abuse as well as coordinating efforts of other support services,” he said

Minister Muswere announced that the Youth Service in Zimbabwe training program will commence in June 2024 at Dadaya and Vumba Training Centers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

