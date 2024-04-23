ZB Financial Holdings and Catholic Church Join Forces In Fight Against Drug Abuse

In a groundbreaking move to address the escalating issue of drug abuse within communities, leading financial institution ZB Financial Holdings has partnered with the Roman Catholic Church in Harare to launch an initiative aimed at fighting drug abuse and promoting wellness.

The campaign held over the weekend kicked off with a spirited march from Braeside to Arcadia, culminating at St Martins Convent School.

In an interview with 263chat, Emilia Mabika, Executive Head of Brand at ZB Financial Holdings, expressed the financial institution’s commitment to social responsibility.

“As a corporate citizen, we are excited to be partnering with the church in the fight against drug and substance abuse. We have young people who are telling their stories. What is particularly exciting is that it involves the communities of Braeside, Arcadia, and St Martins.

“As ZB Financial Holdings, we subscribe to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We want to be Environmental, Social, and Governance compliant, so ZB is about people. As a human brand, we want to make sure that whatever issues affect our society, we do our part to ensure that we have a sound and healthy society for the betterment of our nation,” said Mabika

Roman Catholic Braeside Parish chairperson Caroline Maumbi highlighted the severity of the issue saying drug abuse has destroyed future generations.

“Drug and substance abuse is a pandemic in our midst, so as a church, we took this stance to raise awareness against drug and substance abuse because it has destroyed future generations. We have taken this stance against drug and substance abuse to raise awareness within communities. By doing this, we are saying tell a neighbor because it is within these neighborhoods that we see drug peddling. We are targeting the youth and even elders who are into drug and substance abuse,” said Maumbi

Crystal meth use is adding to a cocktail of woes accompanying young people in the country.

