CBZ Launches Holiday Packages Loan

CBZ Bank in partnership with various hotels and travel agents, has launched a United States Dollar (USD) Holiday packages loan, an initiative that seeks to give the bank’s customers an exciting opportunity to plan ahead, go on holiday and pay later.

The holiday package, which is the first in the market, is part of the bank’s continuous efforts to provide distinguished and personalized services to various customer segments.

“It offers accommodation, coach and sea travel, air travel, car hire and packaged tours, rail, and transfers

“The packages will cover facilities under different criteria namely Travel Now Pay Later, Book Now Pay Later and Full Holiday Package with partners that include African Sun, RTG, Traverze Travel, and Rouxgold Travel,” said Matilda Nyathi CBZ Holdings Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs.

Nyathi added that as a bank they place great value in maintaining a healthy work-life balance hence the decision to come up with a vacationing product.

“Taking time away to recuperate can improve the physical and mental health, self-motivate, build relationships, increase job performance and perspective.

“Thus the introduction of the CBZ holiday package loan comes at an opportune time. This becomes even more important over the December holidays when traditionally it is a time to reconnect with family and friends,” she said.

To access the loan, the client simply submits a holiday package loan application at CBZ Bank, attached with a quotation of the preferred holiday resorts and clearly stating all other preferences.

The loan is processed within 48 hours and normal credit procedures apply.

In a statement, CBZ Bank, which is the leading financial services provider it is focused on strengthening relations with its valued customers with the extension of holiday package reinforcing its drive to provide innovative banking services to all members of society.

