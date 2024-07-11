ZIMLEF Partners with RwandAir to Host Elite Chairperson’s Lounge

The Zimbabwe Leadership Forum (ZIMLEF) has announced its Annual Chairperson’s Lounge, a hallmark event for corporate leaders across the continent.

Scheduled for September in Cape Town, South Africa, this year’s gathering promises to be a pivotal occasion for Africa’s business elite.

Operating under the theme “Paradigm Shift and Permanence in Global Business Leadership,” the event is set to feature a distinguished roster of speakers, engaging interactive sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

The Annual Chairperson’s Lounge aims to celebrate African business excellence, foster thought leadership, and drive innovation and growth across the continent.

Advocate Canaan Dube, Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Leadership Forum, emphasized the significance of this event in promoting collaboration among Africa’s business leaders. “We are thrilled to bring together Africa’s business leaders to share insights and explore opportunities for growth and expansion. This event embodies our commitment to fostering collaboration and excellence in African business leadership,” Dube remarked.

Adding to the event’s allure, ZIMLEF has secured an impressive lineup of speakers from both local and international spheres. “The array of speakers we have lined up locally and internationally is guaranteed to stretch African business to the next level,” said Tendai Simbarashe Rusere, Managing Consultant at ZIMLEF.

In a strategic move to enhance the event’s impact, ZIMLEF has partnered with RwandAir. This partnership aims to promote corporate governance in Africa, highlighting the forum’s dedication to raising the standards of leadership and governance across the continent.