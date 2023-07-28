CCC Accuses ZANU PF of Unconstitutional Election Manoeuvre After Candidates’ Disqualification

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has accused the ruling party, ZANU PF of orchestrating unconstitutional tactics to undermine free and fair elections ahead of the impending harmonised elections.

In a scathing statement, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere condemned the decision to disqualify 12 CCC House of Assembly candidates in the city of Bulawayo.

According to Mahere, the move by ZANU PF is an affront to citizens’ fundamental right to elect their chosen representatives and a clear indication of the ruling party’s fear of facing a legitimate electoral challenge.

“Today’s decision to disqualify 12 CCC House of Assembly candidates in Bulawayo is unconstitutional and further confirmation that ZANU PF can never win a free and fair election in Zimbabwe. The decision militates against citizens’ right to vote in leaders of their choice. Section 117 of the Constitution unequivocally states that the legislative authority of Zimbabwe is derived from the people, not Zanu PF or any other state institution.

“Accordingly, the thinly-veiled attempt to impose candidates on the citizens of Bulawayo is a dark stain on our democracy and confirms that Zimbabwe is now a full-blown dictatorship, worse than Robert Mugabe. Yet even at his worst, Robert Mugabe never tried to brazenly remove opponents he knew he would lose against from the ballot,” said Mahere

Mahere drew a stark comparison between the current situation and the era of Robert Mugabe, stating that the country is now a full drawn dictatorship.

“Zimbabwe is now a full-blown dictatorship, worse than Robert Mugabe. Yet even at his worst, Robert Mugabe never tried to brazenly remove opponents he knew he would lose against from the ballot.” Mahere charged

Defending the eligibility of the 12 disqualified candidates, Mahere said that they were duly nominated to contest for the House of Assembly in Bulawayo and had followed all electoral procedures in accordance with the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“The said candidates filed their nomination papers well within the time limits stipulated by our Electoral Law. This fact was admitted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission which is the constitutional and administrative body mandated to receive nomination papers within the ambit of the Constitution and the Electoral Act,” she added

Mahere announced that the party will file an appeal against the judgment while also exploring legal, political, and regional measures available.

“The CCC will urgently file an appeal against today’s judgment as well as invoke all legal, political and regional measures available under Zimbabwe’s Constitution as well as the SADC and African Union mechanisms to ensure that the ability of the citizens to choose their leaders as required by our supreme law is respected and duly safeguarded. There can be no doubt that ZANU PF is afraid of facing the CCC in a free and fair election and has instead resorted to regrettable violations of the Constitution in an attempt to maintain is grip on power.

“As we challenge today’s decision, we remain unshaken in the fight for change and a New Great Zimbabwe that works for everyone and where the authority to govern is derived from the people, and not from those who wish to undermine the Constitution and the voice of the citizens. The citizens’ right to vote in leaders of their choice is not optional. It is a constitutional imperative,” Mahere said

