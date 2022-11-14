fbpx
Monday, November 14, 2022
Chamisa Seeks To End ZanuPF’s Hegemony

Opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa says he is fighting Zanu-PF’s cling to power and its percived idea of creating a one party state.

The Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC)president said his mission is to stop Zimbabwe from being monopolised by the ruling party, taking the country to a one party state.

“Zimbabwe shall not be a one party state. We will unite all Zimbabweans and build a formidable team ‘Team New Great Zimbabwe’ of the able and competent from across all parties.

“We will be a happy and flourishing multiparty democracy. Zimbabwe,let’s WIN BIG! #ANewGreatZimbabweplan,” Chamisa said in a tweet post.

He further accused ZanuPF of occupying the state and putting it on a chokehold.

“Zpf is not many parties. It is one party and the party occupying the state. It’s one party state! Education for all by 2020!”

Chamisa’s comments come days after revelations that his nemesis, Douglas Mwonzora was given a farm and a car by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration , a move which many believe is aimed at capturing the opposition leader and creating a coalition that will seek to upstage Chamisa in the upcoming elections.

Mwonzora is seen as a proxy for Mnangagwa and will seek to settle scores with Chamisa after their infamous split two years ago!
Already, Mnangagwa arm controls a coalition of oppos parties under the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) which was tasked to find lasting solutions to Zimbabwe’s problems.

However, the conglomerate has been accused of being aligned to ZanuPF more than solving economic and political issues.

