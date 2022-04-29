Chamisa Urges Zim Govt To Dollarize

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has urged government to dollarise and do away with market distortions that are threatening to collapse the economy.

Posting on Twitter Friday morning, Chamisa said the economic problems currently facing the country were a result of bad leadership and poor governance by the ruling Zanu PF government.

“The economy is tanking and Zimbabweans are suffering at the hands of bad leadership, poor governance and porous economic policies. As the alternative government, we propose the following to be considered and adopted:

“There is a crisis of confidence in the market, citizens are suffering from the price hikes and deepening poverty level. All government policies must be demand driven, inclusive &fully consultative. The recent attack on CZI position paper by Government is regrettable and must never be tolerated,” said Chamisa.

He urged the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to stop the foreign currency auction system and adopt the United States dollars as the sole currency while working on a roadmap towards future de-dollarisation.

“Stop the auction system and go for full dollarisation – this will immediately remove distortions, multiple pricing, arbitrage, secure stability and save exporting companies from imminent collapse and help all businesses and economic agents to preserve capital.

“In line with (3), we should immediately work on a de-dollarisation road map which is inclusive and evidence based and build on consensus as opposed to command economics and threatening businesses with statutory instruments,” added Chamisa.

The former MDC Alliance leader also called for an end to corruption, saying the country was losing US$2,8 billion dollars through illicit financial flows and graft within state enterprises.

“Stop corruption and save US$2.8bn,being the US$1.8bn through illicit financial flows and US $1bn wasted in state owned enterprises and line ministries).This money, if saved, is a real game changer. Greedy, indiscipline and corruption stand as the biggest threat to the economy!

“We must embrace a genuine social contract, which is inclusive to move forward as a nation. Also Expedite a Pre-Election Pact on elections & reforms, constitutionalism and respect of human rights so we restore our integrity in the family of nations. Genuine dialogue is key,” said Chamisa.