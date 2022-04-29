KUVA Air Launches Inaugural Flight

Newly launched budget airline, Kuva Air will today make its inaugural flight to Victoria Falls, bringing convenience and efficiency to the tourism sector.

Kuva is a provider of digital wallet, payment, cryptocurrency and currency exchange services through the Kuvacash mobile app.

James Saruchera, the company’s Chief Executive officer, told the media this week that the airline is coming to bridge the gap between the travellers and tourism destinations, which have for long, relied on-road travel due to exorbitant airfares.

“We started from a critical need for quality and efficient transport and the bottom line is that expensive air transport means that there is less on the table for tourism.

“You have to look at Europe where there is very cost-effective air transportation where it is possible to do business across several jurisdictions at low costs. What it does is it helps to spur the economy,” Saruchera said.

Kuva Air will fly the Embraer 120 aircraft with a capacity of 30 people.

Saruchera noted that the aircraft is best suited for the routes which the airline will be servicing.

“We want to address some of these challenges that exist within our context here, particularly in the post-covid-19 world,” he said.

The airline will make its inaugural flight to Victoria Falls this afternoon at 2pm. A return ticket to the resort town will be going for US$299.

“Vic Falls is going to be one of our key routes. We want to bring in competitiveness on costs.

Kuva Air will also service the Harare-Bulawayo route on a daily price with a return ticket going for US$199.

“Bulawayo is a key destination for us. We are going to be enabling people to do a day trip to the city, which currently is very tricky to do,” he added.

Kuva Air will also fly to Kariba, a destination that has, for years, had no flights into the tourist town.

“A cost-effective connection to that place will be an absolute boost to a number of tourism operators based there. There are also businesses that are based in the area,” he said.

On future plans, Saruchera disclosed that the airline will service more routes in the future locally and regionally.