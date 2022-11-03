PSMAS Forensic Audit Underway: Chiwenga

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga says Government is working tirelessly to bring sanity at the corruption ridden Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS).

He was responding to parliamentarians who had raised concern over the dire situation at the institution amid reports that deserving subscribers have gone for years without getting worthy service while workers have also gone for months without salaries.

Chiwenga, who is also the Health Minister said the government was alert to the PSMAS challenges adding a forensic audit was underway and results will be made public soon.

“We were not going to allow corruption to continue, so the PSMAS board was dissolved. As I am speaking, we are enacting an interim board. I know that this has brought challenges to civil servants and other members of PSMAS but we are working on resolving that issue. Right now there is a forensic audit that is being carried out and this issue is being investigated fully by the regulatory authority.

“We cannot continue until we are certain of what transpired, so we must allow those who are investigating time to investigate. The point is that there was corruption at PSMAS. Government contributes 80% of the contributions whilst civil servants are contributing 20% which constitutes 100% towards PSMAS contributions. We intervened and said that medication should be availed to PSMAS hospitals so that they continue to function. We want them to expedite the opening of hospitals and this is what we are doing as Government. After the forensic audit at PSMAS then the august House will be informed in due time,” said Chiwenga.

The Health Minister said the Government has since allocated funds for the clearing of outstanding balances incurred by the institution.

“The issue regarding timelines is a pertinent issue and we want to expedite the opening of hospitals. We are going to engage PSMAS executives. We have already allocated funds through the Minister of Finance so that the outstanding amounts are cleared. Regarding medication, we want to know the logistics between NATPHARM, the Ministry and PSMAS. I believe all of us want to have solutions as soon as possible so that we do not inconvenience pregnant women,” said the Minister.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

