Cimas Donates US$13K To Cancer Association of Zimbabwe

The country’s largest medical aid provider, Cimas Medical Aid, under their wellness brand iGO, has donated US$13,753.00 to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe in the capital as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility programs.

The donation was in the form of proceeds raised from the annual iGo half marathon powered by Cimas, held in November last year in Harare and Bulawayo, where 1,422 athletes participated in different races.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Cimas Chief Marketing Officer Tatenda Madzikanda said the donation exemplifies the group’s commitment to positively improving the well-being of individuals in the communities it serves.

“We are now a family with the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, and we will continue to support you. As promised, we are handing over to you all the proceeds that we raised (US$13,753.00) from the iGo half marathon. We are grateful to our key partners Pick n Pay and Zimpure who partnered us in making the event a success.” ” Madzikanda said.

In last year’s iGo Half Marathon held in November, Cimas anticipated having 1,000 runners for both Harare and Bulawayo, but the event was oversubscribed, resulting in 1,422 runners participating and raising US$13,753.00.

Cancer Association of Zimbabwe General Manager Junior Mavu, who received the donation at the handover ceremony, said it is through such donations from Cimas that cancer patients and their families are supported.

“Our heartfelt thanks to Cimas for supporting us and the cause because you have always done it year in, year out. For us to be able to do what we do, it is because of such support. This donation will go a long way in helping the cancer patients and their families. Cancer treatments and drugs are expensive and not every patient is on medical aid or health insurance, so for those who are not on medical aid, treatment becomes very difficult, and this is where we chip in, but because of the high numbers, we are not able to help everyone as desired.” Mavu said.

This year’s edition of the iGo Half Marathon is expected to be bigger and better, targeting 2,000 runners in both Harare and Bulawayo. The half-marathon also raises awareness about men’s health and wellness, promoting a sense of companionship and solidarity with all men battling prostate and testicular cancer.

Last month, Cimas Health Group donated 500 Novo Nordisk Levemir Insulin Pens worth $27,500.00 to the Diabetes Association of Zimbabwe.The donation was a considerable boost for the diabetic community in Zimbabwe to assist those affected by the chronic disease, providing them with the essential medication and support required to manage their condition effectively.

