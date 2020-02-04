Commissioning of e-Cabinet In Pictures News By Munashe Chokodza On Feb 4, 2020 VP Chiwenga and President Mnangagwa at commissioning of e-Cabinet Share Minister of Finance in the Zimbabwe Mthuli Ncube Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri at commissioning of e-Cabinet Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Sibusiso Busi Moyo Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Sithembiso Nyoni Minister of State in the president’s office for National Security Owen Ncube President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Minister Of Primary And Secondary Education, Cain Mathema Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambe Constantine Guvheya ChiwengaED. MnangagwaFinance minister Mthuli Ncube Share FacebookTwitterGoogle+ReddItWhatsAppPinterestEmailViberLinkedin