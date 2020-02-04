You cannot copy content of this page

Commissioning of e-Cabinet In Pictures

News
By Munashe Chokodza
VP Chiwenga and President Mnangagwa at commissioning of e-Cabinet

Minister of Finance in the Zimbabwe Mthuli Ncube
Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri at commissioning of e-Cabinet
Sibusiso Busi Moyo
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Sibusiso Busi Moyo
Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Sithembiso Nyoni
Minister of State in the president’s office for National Security Owen Ncube
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
Minister Of Primary And Secondary Education, Cain Mathema
Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambe
