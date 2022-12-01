Community Information Centers A drive To Better Economy: Muswere

Government through the Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services has commissioned 16 communication information centers (CIC) and school computer laboratories in three different areas.

ICT Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere led a team that commissioned community information centers and school computer laboratories in Kwekwe and Shurugwi while his deputy Dingumuzi Phuthi led another team in Gweru.

In his speech, Minister Muswere said the journey towards a digital economy was necessitated by the government’s quest to leave no stone unturned.

“This initiative is a testimony of the second republic’s commitment to ensure that we leave no place behind as we embark the journey towards a digitally connected upper middle-income society by 2030,” said Muswere.

He added that technology and access to information are key development drivers of the country.

“Access to information will help in digital capability to be able to research to know how to improve agricultural practices, how to develop roads, how to build bridges and manufacture vehicles and even airplanes among others,” he said.

Muswere said the CICs will be a source of economic emancipation for community members including women and youths who will use the internet to market their products and services in the process enhancing their capacity to do business.

“These centers will go a long way in giving a stepping stone to communities who are willing to learn as the information hubs are free of charge,” he said.

Postal and Telecommunication Regulation Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has also been rolling out a number of other ICT projects to various institutions to ensure that no place is left behind in the digital highway.





