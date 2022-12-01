Face of Mutare Queen 2 Sets Sight On Miss Environment Zimbabwe Crown

By Trish Musasa

Mutare based model Michelle Anesu Chigweremba (22) is ready to participate in the Miss Environment Zimbabwe pageant set to be held on the 17th of December 2022.

In an interview with 263Chat, Chigweremba who is the current The Face Of Mutare Queen 2 said she is confident to win the pageant.

“I’m confident I will win this pageant,” she said.

Chigweremba said she started pageantry modeling in June this year and has already been crowned Miss Winter Manicaland, Miss Host Africa finalist 2022 ,Miss Fabulous Zimbabwe Talent Queen and Face of Mutare Queen 2.

Though she is excited about the prospects of bagging another crown, Chigweremba said she is afraid her height will ruin her chances.

“I feel demotivated, but I have told myself to never give up,” added Chigweremba.

Her aim as a model is to raise the modeling industry in Manicaland while educating the girl child on how to showcase their talents.

Chigweremba has worked hard and made her mark in the modeling industry and sees herself as a well established model in the next five years.

She also intends to use modelling to stand for the voiceless and the vulnerable in society.

“My advise to other ladies out there is get up and showcase your talents, obstacles will come your way but fight for what you want” she said.