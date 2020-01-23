Corona Virus: Here Is What You Need To Know

Although no cases have been reported in Africa and Zimbabwe in general, 17people have so far been killed while 590 have been infected in China alone, while the city of 11 million people has been on lockdown.

Health experts are warning that the coronavirus outbreak could be at least 10 times worse than the 2003 epidemic that left 775 dead.

The World Health Organisation says it is not YET a global emergence.

“Make no mistake, this is, though, an emergency in China. But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one,” said Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO, in a press conference today.

“The fact that I’m not declaring a [global health emergency] today should not be taken as a sign that the WHO does not think the situation is serious or is not taking it seriously.”

The virus poses a high risk within China and globally, he said.

The UN agency’s ruling came as Beijing placed eight cities in central China’s Hubei province.