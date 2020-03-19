Coronavirus: Econet, Harare City Council Disinfect Congested Areas

Leading mobile network operator, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe in partnership with Harare City Council will be conducting a disinfection exercise in public areas to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo, Zimbabwe has no COVID-19 cases so far but Econet Wireless and Harare City Council are carrying out the disinfection exercise as a way of combating the spread of the deadly disease.

In an Interview with 263Chat, Tatenda Machangu from Econet Wireless said they will conduct this exercise for the next 21 days.

“Everyday from 7am to 9am, we will be moving around the city’s hot spot areas where we think people meet in large numbers and disinfect the areas to minimize spread of diseases in light of coronavirus,” said Machangu.

Econet said they are calling on partners to join them in this initiative in order to protect the country from the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile,President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared coronavirus a national disaster, appealing for good personal hygiene as one of the measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Coronavirus has claimed over 5000 lives across the globe forcing the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a global pandemic.